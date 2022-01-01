Kim Cattrall calls for suicide prevention on late brother's birthday

Kim Cattrall has advocated for suicide prevention in a message shared in honour of her late brother's birthday.

The 65-year-old posted a throwback photo of herself and her brother, Christopher Cattrall, on social media to mark what would have been his 59th birthday on Sunday.

"Today would have been my baby brother Chris's 59th b'day," she tweeted. "Happy birthday, sweet 'Topher'. We miss you today and everyday. RIPx #SuicidePrevention"

In 2018, the Sex and the City actress asked fans to help locate her sibling after he was missing for five days in Lacombe, Canada.

Cattrall explained that he had left his home unlocked with his wallet, phone, keys, and seven dogs inside.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," the star shared with her followers just hours after enlisting their assistance.

And a year later, Kim reflected on how the experience of losing her brother made her appreciate time with loved ones.

"I think recently the thing that has taught me the most is loss," she said. "I've lost two family members and I think what it teaches me, I'm not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate ... when I say goodbye to somebody I'm not going to see for a while."