Apple set to win bidding war for Brad Pitt's racing movie

Apple are set to acquire the rights to Brad Pitt's Formula One racing movie.

There has been a competitive bidding war for the hot new project, that is being directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' helmer Joseph Kosinski, but reports suggest that Apple are on the brink of sealing a deal.

'Top Gun's' Jerry Bruckheimer is producing the movie with Plan B and the British racing legend Sir Lewis Hamilton is also involved – although Formula One racing is not officially involved in the project yet.

Brad, 58, will be playing a racing driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger racer and take a last stab at glory on the track as the young driver's teammate.

Pitt and Kosinski previously attempted to make a racing movie with 'Go Like Hell' back in 2013. The story would have chronicled the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari at Le Mans.

The tale would eventually reach the screen in the 2019 film 'Le Mans '66' – which starred Matt Damon and Christian Bale and was directed by James Mangold.

The new project is Pitt's second big deal with Apple – after the company won the rights to an untitled film directed by Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts that features Brad and George Clooney as two lone wolf "fixers" assigned to the same job.

Brad and George have previously worked together on 'Burn After Reading' and the 'Oceans' movies and Clooney quipped that he was looking forward to collaborating with his "cheap" co-star again.

The 60-year-old actor said: "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it.

"Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."