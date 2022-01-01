Jamie Lynn Spears encourages fans to 'do something positive' after receiving hateful message

Jamie Lynn Spears has responded to a hateful message from an online troll by encouraging fans to do "something positive".



On her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 30-year-old actress shared an anonymous message that wished harm against her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, and three-year-old daughter, Ivey.



"I've gotten beyond use to receiving the love and the hate of strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8, so growing up I had to learn to not acknowledge the hate, and to rise above the evil and NEVER give negativity the attention it so desperately wants (sic)," Spears wrote over the screenshot. "But this is one of the ones I just can't brush off. You may not love me, and that's fine, but THIS shouldn't be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children.



"I know I am blessed beyond measure, and I have so much to be thankful for," she continued in a second post. "I can't complain when there are much more important things to focus on in today's world, so let's all do one kind thing for someone else today, and just maybe this negativity will bring along something positive to someone who needs it. Love y'all."



The Zoey 101 star then shared "a few ways you can do something positive today," including posts from Black Women's Blueprint, Mutual Aid Louisiana, Covenant House New Orleans, and Protect Whitney Plantation.