Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson jet to the Bahamas

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly jetted to the Bahamas for a holiday.

According to editors at MailOnline, the pair boarded a plane to the island destination on Monday.

Photos obtained by the outlet show Kim and Pete at the airfield about to step onto a private jet, with the reality TV personality rocking a chic black outfit.

Representatives for the stars have not yet commented on the photos.

Kim and Pete were first romantically linked back in October when they were pictured holding hands on a date at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

They have since been spotted on dates in New York City - where he grew up and films Saturday Night Live - but they are yet to confirm the relationship.

Kim filed to divorce husband Kanye West in February 2021, and in April, the pair agreed to joint custody of their four children.