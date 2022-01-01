Abigail Breslin claps back at mask-shaming troll

Abigail Breslin has slammed an Instagram user who called her a "pathetic loser" for wearing a face covering.



Earlier this week, the Little Miss Sunshine actress shared a photo on Instagram showing her wearing a face mask while riding a rollercoaster in Las Vegas.



The user insulted her for wearing the face covering in the comments, and she replied, "That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid. You can kindly go f**k off now."



Breslin's father Michael passed away in February 2021 at the age of 78 following a battle with coronavirus.



The 25-year-old later asked her fans to report the user to Instagram officials after they continued to write insulting messages, including one in which the user claimed Breslin's father died because "he was weak".



Sharing screengrabs of the comments on Instagram, the actress wrote in the caption, "Would love if you could all report this... person. To say my dad died because he was 'weak' is something I will not tolerate."



The Stillwater star then had to defend herself after a separate user called her "a hypocrite" for not wearing a mask in a photo of her with a bunch of friends at a club.



"We took ours off for one photo," she responded. "Everyone present was vaccinated as well as being tested before hand. I was calling someone out for telling me my father was 'weak' because he passed away from Covid and said I was a 'pathetic loser' for wearing my mask on a public ride with strangers. I wear my mask always around others... Except for friends I know are vaccinated and have been tested beforehand (sic)."



Breslin subsequently told her followers she was taking a social media break for a few days.