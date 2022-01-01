Milo Ventimiglia 'always inspired' by Mandy Moore

Milo Ventimiglia is "always inspired" by This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore.

In an interview with E! News, the 44-year-old actor opened up about his admiration for the actress, who plays his wife in the drama.

"I just think the world of her. She's wonderful," he said, adding that the Emmy Award-nominee is "incredibly, naturally talented" and that he is "always inspired by Mandy".

From working with Moore on the NBC series, which is in its sixth and final season, Ventimiglia celebrated the 37-year-old's ability to separate work from life.

"She puts a lot of effort into the work," the star explained. "But when the work is done, she leaves it in a studio. She walks away from it. And she's...passionate about something else: Her family, her music, her friends, giving back to community. She's a very inspirational woman."