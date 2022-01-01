Jon Stewart: 'I do not think J.K. Rowling is antisemitic'

Jon Stewart has clarified the comments he made about J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series and antisemitic tropes.



In a recent episode of his podcast, The Problem with Jon Stewart, the comedian made comparisons between the bank-running goblins in the popular books to tropes laid out in the antisemitic text, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.



However, in a clip posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Stewart insisted the comments were "light-hearted".



"I do not think J.K. Rowling is antisemitic. I did not accuse her of being antisemitic," the 59-year-old declared. "I do not think the Harry Potter movies are antisemitic. I really love the Harry Potter movies, probably too much for a gentleman of my considerable age."



"I cannot stress this enough. I am not accusing J.K. Rowling of being antisemitic," the star continued. "She need not answer to any of it. I don't want the Harry Potter movies censored in any way. It was a light-hearted conversation."



The Daily Show alum also argued that the discussion - a clip of which went viral on Twitter - was meant to show "how some tropes are so embedded in society that they're basically invisible, even in a considered process like moviemaking."



Rowling has not yet responded to Stewart's comments.