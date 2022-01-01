Peter Dinklage questions whether there are too many guns in films

Peter Dinklage has called for a debate on the subject of guns in Hollywood movies.



During The Hollywood Reporter’s recent Actors Roundtable event, the 52-year-old actor was joined by Andrew Garfield, Nicolas Cage, Simon Rex, and Jonathan Majors to discuss a variety of topics related to the film industry.



The group was asked whether “guns should be on sets at all” following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last October.



“That should never happen again,” Dinklage replied. “Anything we can do to move away from that, then we should. That’s our responsibility.”



Garfield added that it is a “no brainer” and if guns on set can be avoided, they should be.



In addition, the Game of Thrones alum questioned whether there are too many guns in films.



"Yeah, and it can be avoided because look at what you can do with movies,” he continued. “But that also calls into question, are there too many guns in movies? We’ve all held guns in movies, probably.”



Dinklage declared that he is “anti-gun” but recognises his character in any given project may not be, which is “a very complicated thing”.



“But (the incident on the set of Rust) made it very clear that there has to be change now, 100 per cent,” he added.