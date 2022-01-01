Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata expecting first child together

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together.

The couple confirmed the news via People, with a representative stating "the parents-to-be are elated" at the news.

The 58-year-old National Treasure star met Shibata while filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Japan. The actor and the 27-year-old tied the knot last year in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on 16 February.

"The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom's late father. The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers," a representative for the couple said of the ceremony.

The Oscar winner has two other children from previous relationships. He shares 31-year-old Weston with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton and 16-year-old Kal-El with ex-wife Alice Kim.

Shibata is Cage's fifth wife, following his marriages to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Kim and Erika Koike.