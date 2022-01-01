Lin-Manuel Miranda holds virtual Hamilton performance one year after U.S. Capitol insurrection

Lin-Manuel Miranda put on a virtual performance of the song Dear Theodosia from Hamilton to mark the first anniversary of the insurrection on Capitol Hill on Thursday.



The 41-year-old Tony winner virtually attended a congressional event on Capitol Hill, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called him "one of the great creative talents of our time."



Before introducing the virtual ensemble, Miranda emphasised the importance of democracy.



"A new year brings hope for the future, new energy to face the tasks ahead of us and a renewed promise to strengthen the foundations of our democracy," the composer began. "We are all stewards of the American experiment, working to pass down to our children and our grandchildren a more perfect union that treats all its citizens with fairness and equity."



"We should never take our rights and liberty for granted and we must remain committed to finding a way forward together," he continued. "That's what I wrote about in the song Dear Theodosia from Hamilton. I believe no challenge is worth abandoning our efforts to unite as Americans. We will keep working, generation after generation, until we reach that someday."



The song was performed virtually by Jamael Westman, Julius Thomas III, Pierre Jean Gonzalez, Joseph Morales, Edred Utomi and Miguel Cervantes, who have all portrayed Alexander Hamilton in various productions of the stage musical, as well as past and present cast members Nicholas Christopher, Josh Tower and Jared Dixon.