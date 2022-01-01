Lily Collins addresses similarities between Emily in Paris and Sex and the City

Lily Collins has opened up about the similarities between Emily in Paris and Sex and the City.

In the hit Netflix comedy-drama series, the actress plays Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris to provide a fresh point of view to Savoir, a French marketing firm.

Some critics have noted Emily in Paris delves into similar themes as Sex and the City did during its original run from 1998 until 2004, but in an interview for the January 2022 issue of Glamour magazine, Lily insisted they are very different shows.

"A woman moving to a different country, it's very different from Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). But I do think that Emily grew up loving Carrie Bradshaw. Like I did," she said. "I think that each woman in our show is very unapologetically themselves. And I always love in Sex and the City, that each of the women were unapologetically who they were. They loved their job; they loved love; they loved fashion; they loved the city; they loved adventure."

Lily went on to note that Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star, who also made Sex and the City and other shows like Younger and Melrose Place, so it's unsurprising there is such a focus on the sisterhood.

"There's a deep openness within our cast on-screen and behind the camera, that there's not a fear of looking a certain way with your friends, that I value," the 32-year-old continued. "I don't want to feel judged by my friends. I don't mind being called out... but I don't want to feel judged. And I felt like those four women really relied on one another to call themselves out and to support them. And I think it's important to show that in friendships and in sisterhoods - and I think that this show allows for that."