John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen honour Full House co-star Bob Saget

John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid tribute to their Full House co-star Bob Saget following his death.

The Orange County Sherriff's Department announced on Sunday that the actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Florida and pronounced dead at the scene. He was 65. A cause of death has not been shared.

Cast members from the series, which ran from 1987 to 1995, reacted to the news via social media, with Stamos tweeting, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

The Olsen twins issued a statement to Page Six saying they were "deeply saddened" by the news.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," they said. "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Their co-star Dave Coulier tweeted, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave," and Candace Cameron Bure wrote: "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

Elsewhere, television legend Norman Lear called the America's Funniest Home Videos host a "close friend".

"Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny," Lear tweeted. "And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more."

Pete Davidson issued a statement via Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus, revealing that the comedian had helped him when he was struggling with his mental health.

"Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet," he began. "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.

"I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."