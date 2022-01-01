Full House cast pay tribute to 'kind and hilarious' Bob Saget

The cast of Full House have paid tribute to their "sweet and kind" co-star, Bob Saget.

The actor and stand-up comedian died suddenly at the age of 65 on Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Following the sad news, members of Saget's TV family - John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, Jeff Franklin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - honoured him in a joint statement.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob," the note reads. "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honour, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

Saget played Danny Tanner on the TV sitcom from 1987 until 1995, and reprised the role for the Netflix reboot, which ran for five seasons until 2020.

In addition, Sweetin has uploaded a long post about her friendship with Saget on Instagram, describing him as a "wonderful human being". She also promised to tell an "inappropriate joke" at his funeral as "I know you would've wanted that".

Elsewhere, Saget's family released a statement in which they shared their "devastation" over his passing.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," they commented. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget married Kelly Rizzo in 2018. He also shared three daughters with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.