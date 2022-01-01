Lily Collins celebrates renewal of Emily in Paris

Lily Collins's hit TV show Emily in Paris has been renewed for two more seasons.

In the Netflix comedy-drama series, the actress plays Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris to provide a fresh point of view to Savoir, a French marketing firm.

After topping viewership charts following the release of season two in December, Lily took to Instagram on Monday to confirm that she will be heading back to the City of Light.

"Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news... @emilyinparis is back for Season 3... AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!!" she wrote alongside a slideshow of images showing her posing in a T-shirt featuring a photo of her character. "I can't tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she'd be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!"

In response, Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen on the show, commented, "YESSSS CUTIIIE HERE WE GO. God I can't wait to hug youuuuu."

A release date for the third season has not yet been announced.