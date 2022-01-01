Gabrielle Union filmed fake scenes for Bring It On trailer

Gabrielle Union has revealed she filmed fake scenes for the Bring It On trailer.

Over the weekend, the Being Mary Jane actress took to TikTok to share new details about the 2000 teen cheerleading movie, which focused on the rivalry between the Toros and the East Compton Clovers.

Alongside a clip of the trailer, Gabrielle explained that she and several other Black co-stars were required to shoot extra sequences because test audiences "wanted more of the Clovers".

"We shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped," she shared. "Because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers. So, we shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were."

Bring It On also starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, Brandi Williams, Shamari Fears, and Natina Reed.

This isn't the first time Gabrielle has opened up about her portrayal in the movie.

While promoting her book You Got Anything Stronger? last September, the star explained how she felt she "failed" her character, Isis, by making her "the right kind of Black girl".

"I do think it was a mistake. I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in Bring It On, and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road because I felt like that would make her be appropriate, the right kind of Black girl," the 49-year-old explained during an appearance on Good Morning America. "Black girls aren't allowed to be angry. Certainly not demonstratively angry and I muzzled her."