Heather Rae Young provides update on fertility journey

Heather Rae Young has given fans a candid update on her fertility journey.

The Selling Sunset star took to social media on Monday following a doctor's appointment to discuss her treatment.

"We just left my fertility doctor and... not the best news," the 34-year-old reality star began. "I do have follicles that are growing - I have a total of five, but one of them looks like it's not going to be mature enough to extract. So, we have two that are strong, one that is still growing, and another one that is still growing, so I have four that are looking decent."

Young claimed five is not "the best number" but said she may talk to her doctor about whether they should consider "extracting to create the embryo" or do another round of treatment.

"Obviously, it's not the most fun thing to go through, so I'm really hoping for some good news later when I talk to my doctor," she added.

In December, the real estate agent explained that she has chosen to be open about her experience with fertility treatments because she wants "to be strong for other women out there and help guide them through this because it's a subject that's not talked about enough."

Young wed TV personality Tarek El Moussa last October.