Brad Pitt apologised to Alia Shawkat for press attention amid dating rumours

Brad Pitt apologised to Alia Shawkat after the paparazzi started to follow her amid rumours they were dating.

The Arrested Development actress hit headlines in 2020 when she was spotted hanging out with the Hollywood star, sparking speculation they were dating.

In an interview with The New Yorker, the Being the Ricardos star revealed Pitt had no idea about the rumours and apologised for the new press intrusion in her life.

"He had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn't read that s**t," she said. "I was, like, 'You know everyone thinks we're dating? And there's this whole thing, and I'm being followed.' And he was, like, 'I'm sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.' He had no awareness of it at all."

While the incident all feels like "a weird dream" to the 32-year-old, she admitted that she "was shaken up" when she saw photos of her at her studio and realised photographers had followed her there.

"At the time, it was not fun at all. I'm not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi. They don't know who the f**k I am," she stated. "There's something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person - he's a great f**king guy. But, of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That's what gets me. And it's ironic and gross and stupid."

Thankfully for Shawkat, the attention "came in hot and left as fast as it came in" and "they (paparazzi) just disappeared, and now they don't give a s**t."