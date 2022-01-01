Storm Reid was impressed by Drake's involvement at Euphoria table read

Storm Reid was impressed by how involved Drake was during one of the table reads for her TV show Euphoria.

The Hotline Bling hitmaker serves as an executive producer on the HBO drama, which follows a group of young adults as they navigate issues like social media, sex, money, and drugs.

Reid, who plays Zendaya's on-screen sister in the series, admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she didn't expect Drake to be as hands-on with the programme's development as he is.

"He's really involved. We were doing table reads for season two a couple of months back, and of course, like you're not expecting Drake to be at your table read," she recalled. "I pull up to the lot and he's there with all of his homies, it's him and then his business partner, Future the Prince, and they literally sat through, I think it was a three-hour table read 'cause we went through a couple of episodes.

"He was so involved and so in tune and you don't really expect that from a person. I know that he's a brilliant businessman and creative, but I mean he's Drake, he doesn't really have to pay attention in the table read and he did. He did come from acting, so it makes sense."

The Wrinkle in Time actress watched Drake, who started his career in Degrassi: The Next Generation, at the session to make sure he was reading along with everybody.

"I was kind of looking at him to see if he was actually paying attention and turning his pages, and you could tell he was feeling all the emotion," she added.

Euphoria, which also stars Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney, airs every Sunday on HBO in the U.S.