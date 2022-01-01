Lily James found transforming into Pamela Anderson for TV show 'really thrilling'

Lily James found transforming into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy to be "liberating".

The upcoming Hulu miniseries explores the marriage of the Baywatch actress and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in 1995, as well as the release of their infamous unauthorised sex tape which was recorded privately during their honeymoon.

In an interview for Porter magazine, Lily revealed that she sat in the make-up chair for four hours each day during production, with experts applying fake tan, a blonde wig, and a chest plate, but she ultimately found the process to be "very freeing".

"Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it. I've never done anything where I look very different from myself before," she explained. "And I'd really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it. There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from... disappearing."

Lily went on to share that she "hated" returning to the make-up chair at the end of the day as she had become so attached to resembling Pamela.

"It was like being stripped of all these superpowers! I'd really enjoyed the physicality and the sensuality, even down to the long fingernails. There was just so much character to hold on to - it was really thrilling," the 32-year-old added.

Pam & Tommy, also starring Sebastian Stan as Tommy, is set to begin streaming on 2 February.