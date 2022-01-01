Diane Kruger claims Quentin Tarantino didn't want her to audition for Inglourious Basterds

Diane Kruger has claimed Quentin Tarantino didn't want her to audition for Inglourious Basterds.

In an interview for the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the 45-year-old actress recalled how she had to fight to be considered for her role as Bridget von Hammersmark in the 2009 film.

"He auditioned everyone. He didn't want to audition me because he saw a movie that I was in he didn't like," she said of the director. "So, he didn't believe in me from the get-go."

Kruger stated that the only reason she got the try-out was because "there was no one left to audition", and alleged she had to pay her own way to get to see Tarantino.

"I had to pay for my own flight from New York to go to Germany because he wouldn't, even though, obviously, he's American, but he wouldn't see me in the U.S.," she continued. "So, I had to jump through all these hoops that definitely put my nose out of joint, but I was like, 'You know what? F**k him! I'm just gonna do that and prove to him that I can do it.' And, thankfully, it all worked out."

Kruger went on to receive widespread acclaim for her performance in the war-era movie, including a nomination from the Screen Actors' Guild for Best Supporting Actress.

Tarantino has not yet responded to Kruger's claims.