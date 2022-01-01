Jamie Lynn Spears insists she tried to help Britney Spears end conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears has insisted that she tried to help her older sister Britney Spears end her conservatorship.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress and singer gave her first lengthy interview about her relationship with her sister since Britney's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years in November.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn insisted she "took no steps to be a part of it" and that she did what she could to help the Toxic hitmaker dissolve the legal arrangement.

"I've always been my sister's biggest supporter," she began. "So when she needed help, I set up ways to do, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it's going to cause this much discord, why continue it?

"Everyone has a voice and it should be heard. So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favour. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door."

Last year, Britney told a judge that she wanted to sue her family for their involvement in the legal arrangement and has continued to blast them on social media. She even recently unfollowed Jamie Lynn, sparking rumours of a rift between the siblings.

On the current status of their relationship, the Zoey 101 star said, "That love is still there, 100 per cent. Um, I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that. So I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Britney, 40, recently called out her sister for performing her song, Till the World Ends, at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Jamie Lynn admitted in the interview that she was confused by the comment as the performance was a tribute in her sister's honour.

"I actually have spoken to her about that," she stated. "I have cleared up with the fact that I don't think that she's personally upset with me about that, truthfully, I don't know why that bothers her."