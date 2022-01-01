House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations.

Ridley Scott's fashion drama surprised many awards pundits when it landed three mentions in the nominations, which were announced by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram Live on Wednesday.

Lady Gaga was recognised for her leading role and Jared Leto was nominated for his supporting turn, while the pair and their co-stars - including Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino - were named as contenders for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize.

Jane Campion's Western also scored three nominations, for Benedict Cumberbatch's leading performance and Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst's supporting roles.

The rest of the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture include Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Don't Look Up.

Kristen Stewart was touted as an awards season favourite for Spencer but was snubbed by SAG voters. In addition to Gaga, the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role are Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Jennifer Hudson for Respect.

To win the male equivalent, Cumberbatch has to beat King Richard's Will Smith, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, and Andrew Garfield for tick, tick... BOOM!

In the television categories, Succession and Ted Lasso came top with five nods each, closely followed by The Morning Show, Squid Game, and Mare of Easttown.

The 2022 SAG Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in California on 27 February.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

King Richard

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith - King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Ruth Negga - Passing

Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook - Succession

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart - Hacks

Elle Fanning - The Great

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Sandra Oh - The Chair

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton - Dopesick

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Squid Game

Mare of Easttown