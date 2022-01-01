House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

- NEWS
House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations.
Ridley Scott's fashion drama surprised many awards pundits when it landed three mentions in the nominations, which were announced by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram Live on Wednesday.
Lady Gaga was recognised for her leading role and Jared Leto was nominated for his supporting turn, while the pair and their co-stars - including Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino - were named as contenders for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize.
Jane Campion's Western also scored three nominations, for Benedict Cumberbatch's leading performance and Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst's supporting roles.
The rest of the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture include Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Don't Look Up.
Kristen Stewart was touted as an awards season favourite for Spencer but was snubbed by SAG voters. In addition to Gaga, the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role are Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Jennifer Hudson for Respect.
To win the male equivalent, Cumberbatch has to beat King Richard's Will Smith, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, and Andrew Garfield for tick, tick... BOOM!
In the television categories, Succession and Ted Lasso came top with five nods each, closely followed by The Morning Show, Squid Game, and Mare of Easttown.
The 2022 SAG Awards will take place at the Barker Hangar in California on 27 February.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
King Richard
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith - King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Ruth Negga - Passing
Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook - Succession
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart - Hacks
Elle Fanning - The Great
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Sandra Oh - The Chair
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Squid Game
Mare of Easttown