Snoop Dogg getting into hot dog business

Snoop Dogg has set his sights on starting his own hot dog business.

On Monday, editors at Billboard reported that the rapper's legal team filed documents to trademark a frankfurter company called Snoop Doggs back in December.

While the filing revealed that Snoop plans to sell "hot dogs and other types of sausage" under the brand name, no other details were shared.

Representatives for Snoop have not yet commented on the report.

The 50-year-old is no stranger to the culinary world, having released his own cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen in 2018, and appeared in a string of cooking show segments alongside his pal Martha Stewart.

However, his planned venture might be surprising to some, as during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2016 he vowed never to eat another hot dog after seeing how the snack is made in a factory.

"This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain't never eating a motherf**king hot dog! If that's how they make hot dogs, I don't want one. I'm good," he exclaimed.