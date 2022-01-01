Priyanka Chopra reveals children are a 'big desire for the future'

Priyanka Chopra has a "big desire" to have children one day.

During an interview for the February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair, the Quantico actress was asked whether she and husband Nick Jonas plan on having babies.

In response, Priyanka explained that expanding their family is on the cards.

"They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," she stated.

The reporter went on to note that Priyanka and Nick, 29, will have to reduce their work load if they decide to have kids.

"No, we're not too busy to practise," the 39-year-old replied, before the journalist insisted they were referring to their schedules rather than sex.

"I'm okay with that. We're both okay with that," Priyanka shared.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the star explained that one of her goals for 2022 is to carve out more quiet time for herself.

"I've always been such a worker bee. My priority has always been the next job. I'm a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I'm craving my family life. I'm craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn't do because I was just 'blinders on' and working," she added.