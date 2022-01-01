Dolph Lundgren puzzled by Sylvester Stallone's Rocky hospitalisation claims

Dolph Lundgren has no idea whether he hospitalised Sylvester Stallone during the making of 'Rocky IV'.

The 64-year-old actor played the fearsome Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in the 1985 sports film and Sly – who played titular character Rocky Balboa – claims that he almost died after a fight scene with Dolph went wrong, but the star isn't certain that that was the case.

Answering readers' questions for The Guardian newspaper, Dolph said: "I don't know. He keeps talking about it, so maybe he's right.

"He did go to the hospital, but I don't know whether it was my punches or the fact that he was so overworked as the director, actor and writer."

The 'Expendables' star continued: "We shot those 15 rounds over two or three weeks, eight or 12 hours a day, so you're throwing thousands of punches. If you don't connect, it looks a bit fake, but it doesn't mean you want to hurt the other guy. But there were no hard feelings."

Dolph also revealed that some camera trickery made him look like such an imposing figure compared to Sly during the movie's climactic fight scene.

He said: "I am taller than him, so it's all about camera angles. A lot of times, they put me on a box. When I come into the press conference in my uniform, I have lifts in my shoes.

"Stallone was clever to exaggerate the difference. Less talented actors would try to make themselves look bigger against the other guy, but he knew that, by building up the opponent, it made him look better at the end."

Lundgren also revealed that he would be open to the prospect of appearing in films through CGI after he dies.

The Swedish actor said: "I've been in about 80 movies already. I guess part of being an actor is there's some immortality. That's why people are interested in showbusiness, because you kind of live forever. So maybe I would. It depends how bad the movies are."