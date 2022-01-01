Priyanka Chopra addresses fan speculation surrounding her marriage to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the public speculation surrounding her marriage to Nick Jonas.

The 39-year-old actress received widespread media coverage after she removed her husband's last name from her Instagram profile in November, causing fans to speculate about whether they were experiencing marital issues.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Quantico star discussed feeling "vulnerable" when using social media, knowing that fans will speculate over anything she posts.

"It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate," The White Tiger star said of the situation. "It's just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of our social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that."

The 29-year-old musician also participated in the interview and acknowledged that public attention comes with the territory but reiterated the need for strong boundaries with fans.

"We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do," he said. "But we've set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family."

Chopra and Jonas married in 2018.