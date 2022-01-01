Olivia Colman hides Oscar in 'secret place' at home

Olivia Colman has stashed her Oscar away in a secret place at home because she thinks it's "embarrassing" to display it.

The Lost Daughter star took home the coveted Best Actress statuette for her performance in The Favourite at the 2019 Academy Awards. Colman, her husband Ed Sinclair, and their three children recently moved house but she decided against creating an area to display the prestigious prize as she thinks it's "embarrassing" having it on show for all to see.

"I love it, but I find it a bit embarrassing if anyone comes to the house. It's in a secret place where I do sometimes go, 'Huggggh!' and then close the door again. I love knowing it's there, it makes me very happy, but it's for me," she told BBC News.

The Fleabag actress looks set to add to her trophy collection this awards season thanks to her acclaimed role in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter, in which she plays an academic who is forced to confront her own past while on holiday.

She has already won a Gotham Award for the role but is yet to receive the accolade. Gyllenhaal collected the award on her behalf in New York in November and seems to have misplaced it, as she revealed to the publication that she didn't know where it was.

Colman was nominated for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama Golden Globe but lost out to Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos on Sunday.