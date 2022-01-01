Dave Chappelle regrets not responding to Bob Saget's last text message

Dave Chappelle feels bad he didn't respond to Bob Saget's last text message.

The Full House actor and stand-up comedian died suddenly at the age of 65 on 9 January. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

During his set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Thursday night, Chappelle began by joking that many of his peers from the comedy scene are "dying like hotcakes".

"But I didn't see (the death of) Bob coming. Man, he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and I never texted him back because I was just busy. It happens," he stated, according to a video obtained by TMZ. "I'm just saying this to remind you that these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I'm not just hanging out. I'm making memories."

Chappelle attended Saget's funeral in Los Angeles on Friday. In addition to the comedian's wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters from his marriage to ex-wife Sherri Kramer, other guests included his Full House co-stars, such as John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Candace Cameron Bure, as well as longtime friends like Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, and John Mayer.

Following the funeral, Kelly posted an emotional message about her late husband on her Instagram page.

"After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last six years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever," she wrote.