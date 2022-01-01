Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum model in Prada runway show

Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum made a surprise appearance during Prada's fall/winter 2022 menswear show on Sunday.

Opening the presentation held at the Fondazione Prada in Milan, the Twin Peaks actor wowed the crowd in a light blue outfit and long navy jacket with futuristic edge.

Following his appearance, he took to Instagram to share several snaps from the show.

"Thank you @rafsimons! What an honor to open the @prada #FW22 Menswear Show for #MilanoFashionWeek!" the 62-year-old wrote in the caption.

In addition to Kyle, designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons tapped a series of other Hollywood stars to have a turn at modelling, including Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders, and Filippo Scotti.

To conclude the show, which took "theatre and cinema as mirrors of reality" and utilised actors because they are "interpreters of reality", Jurassic Park actor Jeff rocked the runway in a navy suit trimmed with faux fur.

In a statement, Prada and Simons explained that the clothes were meant to "eschew hierarchy".

"A dignity is proposed to pragmatic clothing, uniforms of reality, rematerialised in precious leather and silk tech as a mark of respect and value," they commented. "These are laid alongside the language of sartorial tailoring, a formality which confers an importance. Pragmatism can affect elegance - sartorial construction methods are applied to knitwear, bomber jackets and parkas, formalising these examples of universal clothing. Elegance becomes a means of celebration, of imparting significance."