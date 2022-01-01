Heidi Klum explains why one leg was insured for more than the other

Heidi Klum has divulged why one of her legs is insured for a lot more than the other.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, the supermodel participated in a segment called Heidi 'Blanking' Klum, where she was asked a series of humorous questions by host Ellen.

Noting that her legs were once insured for $2 million (£1.4 million), Ellen asked what other body part the German star would consider getting insured, and she indicated it would be her breasts.

Heidi went on to divulge that it was a client who insisted on getting the insurance policy for her legs.

"One was more expensive than the other. Because when was young, I fell into a glass and I have a big scar. Obviously, I put so much spray tan on right now you can't see it," the 48-year-old smiled. "It's weird, the things that some people do."

Back in 2017, Heidi told People that the unspecified client insured one leg for $1 million and the other for $1.2 million.

Elsewhere, Ellen questioned Heidi about the "scariest" photoshoot she has ever done.

"I was in Indonesia for Sports Illustrated," she recalled. "I'm over there and it was the most terrifying thing I've ever done. I wrapped with an 18-foot long python. But it wasn't a Hollywood photoshoot python, it was a real snake. It kept on coming (up to my face) and I was like, 'Can we hurry this shoot up?'"