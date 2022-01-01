Bella Hadid hasn't used a stylist for past two years as she prefers to put her own outfits together.

The model always pulls out all of the stops whenever she hits the red carpet, and even has social media accounts dedicated to her clothes.

But in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Bella revealed that she doesn't use a stylist and is all about dressing to suit her mood.

"I haven't had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of (paparazzi) being outside and all that," she told the publication. "In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don't, it doesn't matter, because it's my style.

"When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is, 'Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?'"

Last November, Bella - who has been open about her Lyme disease diagnosis and mental health struggles - posted an emotional message regarding her battle with severe anxiety in recent months.

Elsewhere in the chat, the star emphasised that she abides by a strict morning routine.

"I realise now that my body is a temple. And the routine that we have in the morning, especially Monday mornings, is...almost the most important thing because if you don't start your week on a good note, it's not going to be good for you," the 25-year-old added.