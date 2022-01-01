Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight agreed to 'never talk about politics' at work

Liev Schreiber and his Ray Donovan co-star Jon Voight agreed to "never talk about politics" on set.

Voight is an outspoken Republican who supports former U.S. President Donald Trump, while his TV co-star supported Democrat hopeful Bernie Sanders.

As the co-stars find themselves on different sides of the political divide, they set up an agreement to not let their stances interfere with their working relationship.

"Jon and I made an agreement years ago to just never talk about politics," Schreiber told TVLine. "It's just something that we don't want in the workspace. We don't want that. Our jobs are difficult enough as they are without all the other nonsense coming into it. So, for that brief time that we're working together, we just don't do it."

He added, "I love Jon. I would do anything for him."

However, the actors' political differences have spilt over onto social media a couple of times in the past. The two publicly disagreed with each other on Twitter when Trump, then a candidate for president, was caught saying he could grab women "by the p**sy".

"I don't know of too many men who haven't expressed some sort of similar sexual terms toward women, especially in their younger years," the 83-year-old tweeted after the scandal came to light, to which his co-star replied, "Thankfully they are not running for president."

Ray Donovan ran from 2013 to 2020 and concluded with a feature-length movie that aired last week.