Neve Campbell talks openly to son about his adoption

Neve Campbell was open with her son Raynor about his adoption "from the beginning".



During a recent interview for The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream star discussed adopting her now three-year-old son with her partner JJ Feild.



Campbell told the Since U Been Gone hitmaker that it is advisable to be honest with children about their adoption status from an early age.



"I read a lot about it. I think back in the day we used to think, 'Keep it from them and throw it at them when they're 21 so their entire reality falls apart,' which makes so much sense," the 48-year-old sighed.



However, the actress explained that while going through the adoption process, the recommendation she was given was to tell kids as early as possible to normalise the conversation.



"Really the guidance that I had was even before they understand the language, talk about their birth mother, talk about their story," she continued. "Tell them who they are."



Campbell revealed that she has asked her son's birth mother for a photo of herself and a letter to give to him, so he knows more about her.



"She actually made an entire album for him of photos of herself and things about her life and things that she likes," she smiled.



Campbell and Feild are also parents to nine-year-old son Caspian.