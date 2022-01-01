Criss Angel's son in remission from cancer

Criss Angel's seven-year-old son is in remission from cancer.

The illusionist's son, Johnny Crisstopher, was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2015 at just 21 months old, but after initially responding well to treatment, suffered a devastating relapse in December 2019.

On Monday, Criss excitedly announced that Johnny was in remission once again.

"TODAY OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SYMBOLIZING HIS REMISSION AND THE END OF HIS TREATMENT!" he began. "NO NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM WILL AIR THE SHORT FILM WE MADE DOCUMENTING HIS JOURNEY - 1095 - because of the subject matter... but this is real life!"

Criss, real name Christopher Sarantakos, went on to urge his followers to repost or share a 13-minute long video about Johnny's health journey on social media in order to raise awareness and funds for paediatric cancer research.

"This is the most important post I have ever made - PLEASE share this with everyone," the 54-year-old continued, adding in the film: "One child every two minutes is diagnosed with cancer. Cancer doesn't discriminate. So, I want to try to be a voice for these kids, I want to try to help these families that are going through the toughest time of their lives and let them know that they are not alone. There is magic in the world and that magic is love."

Criss and his wife Shaunyl Benson are also parents to son Xristos, two, and baby daughter Illusia.