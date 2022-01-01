Marc Forster to direct Tom Hanks in A Man Called Ove

Marc Forster will direct Tom Hanks in the remake of 'A Man Called Ove'.

The much-anticipated US adaptation of the Swedish comedy will begin production at some point this year with two-time Oscar nominee David Magee writing the script. He will re-unite with Forster after they worked together on 'Finding Neverland'.

The film has been in the works for a number of years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy tale remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 77 consecutive weeks after it was released.

The book was subsequently adapted for the big screen by SF Studios in 2015 and became the highest-grossing foreign language film in the United States the following year.

Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman are producing with Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of SF Studios while Marc will serve as an executive producer alongside Renee Wolfe for their 2DUX2 production company.

Forster said: "When I first read Fredrik Backman's novel, I fell in love with the notion that friendship has the power to shape a person's life. I can't wait to create a film with so much humour and heart alongside Tom and Rita."

Rita added: "Fredrik Backman wrote a novel that has entertained, moved and inspired countless readers through his character of 'Ove'.

"The humanity of this story has resonated with people all over the world, including myself. I have always looked for films that bring people joy and, hopefully, create a common experience of recognising ourselves in others.

"It's an honour to be producing this movie and to be bringing it to audiences everywhere."