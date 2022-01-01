Charisma Carpenter calls Joss Whedon a 'tyrannical narcissistic boss' in response to interview

Charisma Carpenter has responded to Joss Whedon's recent interview by calling him a "tyrannical narcissistic boss".



The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel actress spoke out against the showrunner in February last year, alleging that he "abused his power on numerous occasions", called her "fat", and asked "if (she) was going to keep it" upon learning of her pregnancy.



The Avengers director finally responded to her allegations in a lengthy New York Magazine profile on Monday. He admitted he was "not mannerly" with the actress but insisted he "did not call her fat".



Carpenter responded to Whedon's comments on Twitter on Tuesday by once again declaring her support for Ray Fisher, who also spoke out against Whedon.



"#IStandWithRayFisher The 'malevolent force' and 'bad actor in both senses' who poisoned my feeble mind with trendy buzzwords and corrupt ideas about my experiences with a former tyrannical narcissistic boss who is still unable to be accountable and just apologise," she wrote, referring to how the Justice League director described the film's star Fisher in the interview.



She also addressed how Whedon denied an allegation that he threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career over a disagreement on the Justice League set. Whedon insisted he didn't threaten her and she must have misunderstood him as "English is not her first language".



"I believe Gal Gadot not only understands career threats in English but also in Hebrew and Arabic. Possibly French, Spanish and Italian too," Carpenter wrote of the Israeli actress.



Fisher also took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast Whedon for his response to the claims.



"Joss Whedon had nearly two years to get his story straight," he began. "He’s likely spent tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars on PR, crisis management, and coaching. And his response to the allegations is: 'They all misunderstood and/or are out to get me...???'"