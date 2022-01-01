Niall Horan responds to Twitter billboard about manifesting his success

Niall Horan has responded to a new billboard by Twitter featuring a tweet he wrote before he became famous.



The social media company is currently running an ad campaign in which they share tweets from stars who manifested their success on Twitter before they became famous.



The company included the 28-year-old singer in the initiative, with billboards worldwide showcasing a tweet from 2010 that reads: "applied for xfactor, hope it all wrks out."



Later that year, Horan, then 16, made it onto the talent competition and became part of One Direction with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik.



Fans shared photos of the sign on the platform, including one in Los Angeles and another in Toronto, and Horan retweeted the posts. One user suggested that the Night Changes singer "go have a picture" with the Los Angeles-based one, but he admitted that he "doesn't know where it is".



One fan, who is an aspiring songwriter, took the opportunity to ask Horan to share his advice for writing songs.



"Write your thoughts or a story from start to finish. I often think about stories as movies," he replied. "There might need to be a twist in the bridge to make a mundane story more interesting. when ya watch a movie, once you've learned of the characters and the plot, there's usually a twist."