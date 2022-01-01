Michelle Dockery engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle Dockery is engaged to marry her partner Jasper Waller-Bridge.

The Downton Abbey actress and the film and TV producer announced their engagement in The Times newspaper on Thursday.

"The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex," the notice reads.

Dockery, 40, met Waller-Bridge, the brother of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, through friends in 2019. They made their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival in October that year.

She was previously engaged to John Dineen, a commercial public relations executive from Ireland. He passed away at the age of 34 after battling a rare form of cancer in 2015. Dockery previously told The Guardian in 2017 that she felt "married at heart".

"Oh, I refer to myself as a widow, yes. We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow," she shared. "That's the first time I've said that, and it's a bit of a relief to say so."