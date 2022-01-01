Milo Ventimiglia didn't hesitate to join The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast

Milo Ventimiglia immediately agreed when he was asked to make an appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Last June, producers announced that the This Is Us actor would be serving as a guest star in the upcoming fourth season of the period comedy-drama, which features Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, a New York housewife who is determined to pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

Reflecting on the casting in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Milo revealed he was thrilled to reunite with show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, with who he also worked on Gilmour Girls.

"It was a reunion first of all with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, who I did Gilmour (Girls) with. And they're just wonderful people," he smiled. "So, for me, a lot of that was, they called, they asked, I'm there. I've known Rachel... (she's) great and wonderful. We did a bunch of work together."

While little is known about his character on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Milo hinted fans might be seeing a lot more of him in the popular programme.

"I might be back over there. We'll see," the 44-year-old smiled.

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also starring Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, and Marin Hinkle, will premiere on 18 February.