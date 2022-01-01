Regina King remembers late son Ian as 'bright light'

Regina King has shared an emotional tribute following the death of her son.

Last week, it was reported Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide on 19 January, just days after his 26th birthday.

Following the sad news, King issued a statement remembering her only child.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," she said. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Ian, who worked as DJ, often attended red carpet events with his mother.

In light of King's statement, many of her celebrity friends posted supportive messages on social media.

"Sending prayers and condolences to @iamreginaking and her family in their time of loss! Lift them up y'all!!!" wrote Octavia Spencer, while Janet Jackson added: "I'm so sorry to hear about Ian. Please know that I am here for u @iamreginaking. Sending all my love, prayers and condolences."

King shared Ian with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., whom she was married to from 1997 until 2007.