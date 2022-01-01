??Adam Sandler leads tributes to Louie Anderson

Adam Sandler has led tributes to late comedian Louie Anderson.

The Baskets star passed away from cancer on 21 January. He was 68.

Following the sad news, Sandler took to Twitter to honour Anderson.

"Damn. Such a funny great guy. Made us all laugh so much. Loved him. Condolences to his whole family," he wrote.

Elsewhere, Henry Winkler remembered Anderson's "generosity of spirit", while Viola Davis commented, "RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Keep 'em laughing in Heaven."

In a tweet, Kathy Griffin described the funnyman as a "singular comic", and Jeff Ross also referred to music icon Meat Loaf's death earlier on Friday, and joked: "When Meatloaf died, Louie Anderson was like, 'What's the point of living?' I loved them both."

Meanwhile, producers at FX issued a statement in memory of Anderson, who portrayed the character of Christine Baskets on the network's show for four seasons.

W"e are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson," they stated. "Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family - Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel, Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces."