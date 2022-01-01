Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after car accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger is "fine" following a serious car accident on Friday.

According to editors at TMZ, the 74-year-old was involved in a three-car pile-up in Los Angeles on Friday that left one woman injured.

"He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured," a representative for the star told People.

Schwarzenegger was reportedly driving a large SUV when he collided with a Toyota Prius, with his SUV then beginning to roll and also hitting a Porsche.

Reporters at TMZ also claimed the former politician had not been ticketed over the accident.