Goldie Hawn recalls being allegedly sexually harassed by late cartoonist Al Capp

Goldie Hawn has detailed an encounter with late cartoonist Al Capp in which he allegedly sexually harassed her.



The 76-year-old actress said that when she was 19, Capp - who died in 1979 - sexually harassed her at an audition.



"I had a script and I was reading for this script," she told journalist Megyn Kelly on her SiriusXM show. "I go to Park Avenue at the time I'm supposed to meet with him. Next thing I know I'm in this rich guy's apartment, and he's famous and his name is Al Capp.



"And he said, 'I'll be back in a minute, I'm just going to slip into something.' And he came back in a robe. So now I am freaking out because I am recognising that something is going on."



When the artist came back in a robe, Hawn recalled thinking that she should let him know that she was a "good girl" and "whatever he's thinking, it's not going to happen". She said she spoke to Capp about her parents and their desires for her to get married so he would know she was "religious".



The Oscar winner shared that the artist, best known for his comic strip Li'l Abner, asked her to walk forward with a "stupid" expression and then asked her to lift her skirt. When he encouraged her to raise it higher, she refused.



"He said, 'Come on over here and give me a kiss.' I was shocked, but I expected something like that," she continued, alleging that he exposed himself when she sat beside him on the couch.



"I looked at it and I said, 'Oh, Mr. Capp, I'll never get a job like this.' And he said, 'Well I've had them all, and nothing will become of you.' And I said 'That's okay, I'm a dancer anyway, but I'll never get a job like this.' And he said, 'Well, you just go back and marry a Jewish dentist.' And I said 'Oh, I might.' And I walked out," she concluded.