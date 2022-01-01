Kim Kardashian pays tribute to 'magic' friend Thierry Mugler

Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her late friend and collaborator, Thierry Mugler.

The French fashion designer, also known as Manfred Thierry Mugler, died of natural causes on 23 January. He was 73.

Following the sad news, Kardashian took to Instagram to remember Mugler, whom she partnered with on many red carpet looks.

"Manfred Thierry Mugler. My heart breaks. There's no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honored to have known you, spent time with you and be (sic) a muse for you," the 41-year-old wrote. "There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant!"

Kardashian, who famously wore a custom-made wet-look dress by Mugler for the 2019 Met Gala, went on to thank the fashion icon for creating so much "beauty".

"You always said beauty will save the world - and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred's family, friends, JB and his incredible team - and everyone who loved him and who's (sic) lives he has touched," she added.

Marc Jacobs, Diana Ross, Irina Shayk, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, and Christy Turlington have also honoured Mugler with tributes on social media.

"You were always doing your thing. Unapologetic. Your shows were like no other and gave many of us an opportunity to play a small part in your vision of the world. I hope you find peace with your angels," added Turlington.