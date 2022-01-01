Paris Hilton found going to therapy with mother Kathy 'really healing'

Paris Hilton found going to joint therapy with her mother Kathy to be "really healing" for them both.

In her 2020 YouTube documentary film, This Is Paris, the socialite revealed she was physically and psychologically abused when she attended the Provo Canyon boarding school in Utah in 1996.

She discusses this troubled past with her mother Kathy during wedding planning sessions for her current reality series, Paris in Love.

In an interview with the New York Post, Paris admitted going to therapy with her mum and talking about her trauma was "really healing" for them both.

"It was definitely hard to talk to my mom about everything that I went through, because it felt traumatic and painful to speak about. So, we had never talked about it," she said. "During the show was when we started going to therapy together. I know that she had no idea what was happening, just like every other parent who sends their children to these types of schools. It was really healing for both of us to finally talk about that, and lift that weight off my shoulders before I got married and moved on to the next phase of my life."

In the most recent episode of Paris in Love, both Paris and Kathy agree to have individual therapy sessions and joint equine therapy.

The 40-year-old told the publication that talking about the abuse has been "a healing experience" that has helped her learn who is she and enabled her to trust Carter Reum, who she married in November.