Daniel Craig completes interview while bleeding from forehead

Daniel Craig recently completed an interview without realising he was bleeding from the forehead.



During Variety's Actors on Actors series, the No Time to Die star spoke to Javier Bardem about their respective careers.



Toward the end of the conversation, the Being the Ricardos star pointed at Craig and asked, "What happened to you?"



"Where? Did I bash my head," the 53-year-old action star replied, joking that the spot was "probably part of a sandwich".



Afterwards, Craig walked off-screen to take a look in the mirror and came back laughing about how he had hit his head right before the interview began.



"Christ, I didn't even look in the mirror. They've sent me this wonderful ring flash which I've set up with an iPad in the middle of it," he said, motioning toward the camera. "This fell on my head right before we started!"



The actor joked that after "17 years of playing (James) Bond" he was used to getting injured while working.



"Can you see how accident prone I am? No wonder I get f**king injured every time I do a movie!" he laughed. "If I don't get injured when I'm filming, I'm not doing it properly."