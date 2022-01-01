Peter Dinklage blasts Disney for Snow White remake

Peter Dinklage has slammed Disney's 'Snow White' remake.

The classic tale is being reimagined for the big screen with Rachel Zegler playing the title role but Peter is unhappy that the live-action movie is being made and slammed the story's "f***ing backwards" depiction of dwarfs.

Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast, Peter – who suffers from a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia – said: "There's a lot of hypocrisy going on.

"Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you're still telling the story of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me."

Peter admits that he was perplexed by Disney's positivity towards the flick and suggested that he hadn't campaigned hard enough for people suffering with dwarfism to be given better acting roles.

The 'Game of Thrones' star said: "You're progressive in one way but then you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough.

"I don't know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

Disney's live-action 'Snow White' will also feature Gal Gadot as The Evil Queen and is being directed by Marc Webb. The studio are yet to announce a release date for the film but production will begin this year.