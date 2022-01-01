Cara Delevingne files restraining order against alleged stalker

Cara Delevingne has filed a restraining order against a man who has allegedly been stalking and harassing her.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the model/actress has been granted a protective order after providing police officials with troubling messages from a man who had reportedly shown up to her Los Angeles and London homes.

"I never had any personal communications with him, nor do I desire any interaction or communication with him," the Paper Towns star wrote in the declaration. "Despite his not personally knowing me, (he) has sought to have personal contact with me and insert himself into my personal and private life. He has engaged in stalking and harassment directed at me, which is seriously alarming, annoying, and harassing me."

Delevingne alleged the unnamed man had travelled from Switzerland to drop a letter in her mailbox, which she described as "long rambling, semi-coherent and disturbing". She also claimed the letter was addressed to her and was folded within a mood ring and a diary.

"He left a hand-written letter at her house with reference to murder-suicide. The conduct has caused and induced harm, including stress, fear for her safety, and emotional distress," her lawyer added in a statement.

After the man travelled to Los Angeles to come to Delevingne's second property, investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department issued an emergency protective order. The restraining order also applies to the 29-year-old's sisters, Poppy and Chloe.

"The aggressive and harassing conduct are extremely distressing and are causing me constant anxiety and emotional distress," she said. "I am in fear of (him) for my personal safety‚ and that of those around me, including others at my home, my family, and my employees."