Kristen Stewart might get married 'this weekend'

Kristen Stewart has teased that she may spontaneously get married "this weekend".

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, host Stephen asked the Spencer actress when she planned to tie the knot with fiancée Dylan Meyer.

"I want to have a big party or something. I'm so unceremonial (sic). We might just go do it this weekend or something. I don't know. And then, just hang out with everyone after! I just want to do it," the 31-year-old exclaimed. "I'm not a good planner... I can't make plans for dinner. I like to pivot, you never know where I'm going, man!"

Stewart has been in a relationship with screenwriter Meyer since 2019.

They announced their engagement last November.