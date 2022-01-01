Jake Gyllenhaal to star in and produce crime thriller Cut And Run

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in and produce the crime thriller 'Cut And Run'.

New Republic Pictures has won the rights to John Glenn’s speculative screenplay in a bidding war, and the 41-year-old actor is attached to take on the lead as well as produce under his Nine Stories Productions banner.

Glenn - who is known for 'Law Abiding Citizen' and 'Clash of the Titans' - will also produce alongside New Republic's Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.

According to Variety, the plot "centres on a group of thieves using high powered speedboats to rob superyachts, complications ensue when the thieves end up stealing the wrong thing from the wrong group of people."

The motion picture is yet to find its director.

Gyllenhaal will next be seen on screen in Michael Bay's 'Ambulance'.

The 'Southpaw' star portrays life-long criminal Danny Sharp in the upcoming heist movie, which arrives in cinemas later this year.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal recently admitted he enjoyed being under pressure during the making of his recent flick 'The Guilty'.

The Hollywood actor starred in Antoine Fuqua's crime thriller as LAPD officer Joe Baylor, who works in a call centre dealing with crimes in Los Angeles.

Jake had to hear lines delivered by other cast members over Zoom amid the COVID-19 pandemic and explained how the cast had to get their timing right to make sure they didn't talk over each other.

But Jake reveled in making the project across 11 days in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "After years of making films, I'm always thrilled by a different way of doing things. With more challenges, it gets more interesting."

The 'Zodiac' star previously said of the unique filming experience: "Let's say you're on a huge Zoom in front of a lot of people you can't see. There are three cameras shooting you, and over the course of 11 days, the cameras that are shooting you start getting closer and closer and closer to your face.

"All the actors were on Zoom and the rhythm started to get set for us, and over a number of days we had to start our line even before the other one finished it, knowing that we were not going to hear the end of the line, but knowing that it would be recorded as if we were going to be interrupted... It was like you were in a partial gravity room trying to keep your feet on the ground."